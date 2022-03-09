The NBA announced it has suspended Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis one game without pay after he confronted and made contact with an official during Monday’s loss to the New York Knicks.

Sabonis was ejected after he was given his second technical foul in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game.

In response, Sabonis “approached and bumped an official in a hostile manner,” the league said.

Sabonis ended the night with 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings in the 131-115 loss.

The Kings said in a statement that they disagreed with the suspension.

“We disagree with the NBA’s decision to suspend Domantas Sabonis,” the team tweeted Wednesday.

“He is a consummate professional and the ultimate competitor. We stand behind Domas, and he has our full support.”

Sabonis will serve his suspension Wednesday night when the Kings host the Denver Nuggets.

He is averaging 17.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in 11 games for Sacramento since being acquired from the Indiana Pacers before the trade deadline.