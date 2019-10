(Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors Alen Smailagić exited practice early on Wednesday after rolling his ankle.

Head coach Steve Kerr added Kevon Looney also missed the last part of practice after tweaking his hamstring.

“We cut practice short, we don’t have an update on either guy yet. We’ll update you this afternoon.”

The Warriors are looking to stay healthy after suffering several injuries last season.

