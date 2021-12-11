76ers defense stifles Stephen Curry in attempt to make NBA 3-point history

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 11: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 11, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — History will have to wait a little longer.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry needed 10 3-pointers to break Ray Allen’s record of most regular-season makes in NBA history.

But Curry only made three in the team’s 102-93 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night — now needing seven 3-pointers to break Allen’s record.

Allen: 2,973, Curry: 2,967.

Curry, who scored 18 points on 3-of-14 shooting from distance, was hounded by the 76ers’ defense all night.

By now, almost every NBA fan, team, and player are aware of Curry inching closer to breaking the Hall of Fame sharpshooter’s record.

It seems every opposing team wants to make sure Curry doesn’t break the record against them.

The two-time MVP seems to have faced a bit more defensive pressure and constant double teams as he shot a total of 9-of-31 (29%) from distance in his last two games against Portland and Philadelphia.

The seven-time All-Star now needs seven 3-pointers to break the record.

Curry will look to make those seven 3s either at Indiana against the Pacers on Monday or at New York against the Knicks Tuesday in a nationally-televised game on TNT.