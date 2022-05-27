SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors are going back to the NBA Finals after closing out the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. It is the franchise’s sixth trip to the championship round in eight years.

During the Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green era, the Warriors have won championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018. What has also happened in each of those three years?

A Kendrick Lamar album dropped.

2015

Warriors defeat Cavaliers 4-2 to win their first NBA title since 1975; Andre Iguodala named Finals MVP

Kendrick Lamar releases “To Pimp a Butterfly” album in March 2015

2017

Warriors defeat Cavaliers 4-1; Kevin Durant named Finals MVP

Kendrick Lamar releases “DAMN.” in April 2017

2018

Warriors defeat Cavaliers 4-0; Durant named Finals MVP

Kendrick Lamar releases “Black Panther: The Album” in February 2018

Earlier in the month, Lamar dropped “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.” On Thursday, the Warriors clinched a spot in the NBA Finals.

In each of the three Warriors’ title run, Lamar dropped an album at least a couple months before the team finished off the season as champions in June.

Is a Kendrick Lamar album drop and the Warriors winning a championship just a coincidence that happened three times? Or will we continue to see this happen in 2022?

The answer will come out in June when the NBA crowns a champion for the 2021-22 season.

The Warriors await the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, who play Friday night with the latter having a 3-2 series lead. Game 1 of the finals is scheduled for Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco.