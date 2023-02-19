(KRON) — NBA All-Star weekend is set to conclude in Utah with Sunday night’s game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Despite a weekend filled with events celebrating the league, there is one thing missing.

No Golden State Warriors players are represented in this year’s All-Star weekend.

Stephen Curry is the only Warrior to be named an All-Star, but he suffered a left leg injury on Feb. 4 and did not make the trip to Salt Lake City.

Dub Nation, are you feeling left out that your favorite team is not present in this year’s festivities? Fortunately, the Warriors have had plenty of star-making performances in the past decade.

Here’s a look back at a few of those memories.

2015: Splash Brothers duel in 3-point competition

(AP Photo)

“Who’s the best shooter in Golden State?” TNT commentator Kenny Smith said as Curry scored his 27th point to win the 3-point contest in New York. This was the first time Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson faced off in the NBA’s premiere shooting competition.

It wasn’t a big surprise Thompson and Curry posted the two highest scores that night.

Although Thompson beat Curry in the first round with 24 points, Curry was able to score 27 — a then single-round record at the time — in the finals to win his first NBA All-Star 3-point contest.

That night made it known that two of the best shooters in the league reside in Golden State.

2016: Klay gets revenge on Steph

Getty Images Getty Images

A year later, Klay Thompson got his revenge and outdueled his superstar teammate. In the final round, Curry scored 23 to set the stage for Thompson.

Thompson closed out the final round with eight straight shots, including five money balls, to score 27 points and win the event. He tied Curry’s single-round record set the year before.

2016: Steph, Klay and Draymond record first All-Star nod as trio

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

This was one of many milestones the Warriors’ core three of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green three accomplished, along with their four championships.

The Dubs were the defending champions and had three representatives in the NBA All-Star Game. Curry was named to his third All-Star team, Thompson his second and Green his first. This began a four-year stretch in which the Warriors had at least three All-Stars — thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant.

Curry ended the night with this amazing half-court shot.

2021: Curry wins second 3-point contest

Curry came out of the gates hot, scoring an event record of 31 points in the first round (the addition of two extra shots worth three points was implemented by then). However, in the final, Utah’s Mike Conley also caught fire by scoring 27 points.

The two-time NBA MVP edged Conley by scoring his 28th point on his final shot to win his second 3-point contest.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

2022: Curry sets All-Star game record with 16 3-pointers

2022 was quite a year for Curry. Although this performance gets overlooked since Curry won his fourth NBA title and first Finals MVP, the Warriors superstar shined the brightest among stars that night in Cleveland.

Curry obliterated the NBA All-Star game record for most 3-pointers made with 16 makes, winning NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player honors. The previous record was Paul George with 9 makes from deep in 2016.

Watch Curry’s jaw-dropping displaying of shooting HERE.

Stephen Curry holds up the Kobe Bryant Trophy after being named the MVP of the NBA All-Star basketball game on Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Other Warriors Appearances

Younger Warriors fans may not remember this one. But Jason Richardson put on a show in Atlanta (2003) and Philadelphia (2002), winning back-to-back dunk contests.

Richardson flies through the air during the Slam Dunk contest in Philadelphia on Feb. 9, 2002. (AP)

Check out some of Richardson’s dunk contest highlights HERE.

The last Warrior to participate in the dunk contest was Harrison Barnes in 2014. The performance was rather forgettable as he failed to get the crowd off its feet.