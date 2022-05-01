SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Seconds after the Golden State Warriors clinched their 117-116 Game 1 win over the Grizzlies Sunday afternoon in Memphis, forward Draymond Green — in street clothes — was seen in the tunnel cheering on his teammates’ victory. Green was in street clothes after being ejected in the first half for a Flagrant 2 foul.

Later that day, Green picked up a mic and recorded an abbreviated episode for his podcast “The Draymond Green Show.” The 6-time NBA All-Defensive selection was outspoken in the reaction of his controversial ejection after fouling Memphis forward Brandon Clarke.

“I am dumb enough to think that (foul) would not even be a Flagrant 1,” Green said of his ejection, thinking more physical contact is allowed in the playoffs compared to the regular season. “I think tonight was probably a reputation thing more so than a hard foul.”

Green said he was actually trying to help break Clarke’s fall — hence the jersey grab. However, the officials believe that action warranted a Flagrant 2 foul.

According to the NBA rulebook, a Flagrant 2 foul is “unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent.” The referees deemed that’s what Green did with 1:18 left in the second quarter.

Green was infamously known for getting suspended for a game in the 2016 NBA Finals after an altercation with the Cavaliers’ LeBron James in Game 4. That incident led to Green’s suspension in Game 5 in which both James and Kyrie Irving both scored 41 points each to help propel Cleveland’s series victory.

The full 13-minute YouTube clip of Green’s reaction can be watched here. In addition to his podcast, Green also signed a historic media deal in January with Turner Sports (TNT, Bleacher Report, etc.) to be one of the league’s more involved players in the media.