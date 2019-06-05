After 10 years in Oakland, Curry says thank you to 30 special people

Over the last 10 years, Steph Curry has built many relationships.

Before heading across the bridge next season, Curry wanted to honor 30 people who have helped him over the years and say thank you with a very special gift.

A personalized note, along with new Curry 6 ‘Thank You Oakland’ shoes, were delivered to these 30 people:

Bob Fitzgerald, Golden State Warriors TV Play-by-Play Broadcaster Bob Myers, Golden State Warriors Basketball Operations President Brett Yamaguchi, Golden State Warriors Operations Director Charles Dexter, Oracle Arena Roam Team, Jones BBQ, Foot Massage Chip Varela, Stephen’s Personal Driver Curtis Jones, Oracle Arena Security Guard, throws Stephen the ball for his tunnel shot Dale Garrison, Oracle Arena Roam Team, Jones BBQ, Foot Massage Damon Poindexter, Oracle Arena Parking Attendant DJ D Sharp, Golden State Warriors DJ Don Nelson, Golden State Warriors Coach during Stephen’s rookie year Donald Marzette, Golden State Warriors Practice Facility Security Eric Housen, Golden State Warriors Director of Team Operations George Henderson, Director of Bushrod Community Center James Young, Golden State Warriors Shot Clock Operator Jas Leverette, Bay Area K9 Trainer and Dog Behaviorist at Cali K9 Jeff Addiego, Golden State Warriors Director of Youth Camps Jim Barnett, Golden State Warriors TV Color Analyst Joe Lacob, Golden State Warriors Chairman John Shouts, Golden State Warriors and Stephen’s Personal Vehicle Detailer Jordan Jimenez, Bay Area-Based Photographer Larry Riley, Current Golden State Warriors Scout, former GM responsible for drafting Stephen Laurence Scott, Golden State Warriors Team Videographer Matt Hurwitz, former Golden State Warriors PA Announcer Nanea McGuigan, Golden State Warriors Basketball Operations Director Norm Davis, Oracle Arena security Guard Peter Guber, Golden State Warriors Owner Ralph Walker, Stephen’s Now Retired Personal Security Guard Raymond Ridder, Golden State Warriors VP of Media Regina Jackson, President of East Oakland Youth Development Center (EOYDC) Yusef Wright, Curator & Barber at Benny Adem Grooming Parlor

