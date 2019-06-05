Live Now
After 10 years in Oakland, Curry says thank you to 30 special people

Over the last 10 years, Steph Curry has built many relationships.

Before heading across the bridge next season, Curry wanted to honor 30 people who have helped him over the years and say thank you with a very special gift.

A personalized note, along with new Curry 6 ‘Thank You Oakland’ shoes, were delivered to these 30 people: 

Bob Fitzgerald, Golden State Warriors TV Play-by-Play Broadcaster

Bob Myers, Golden State Warriors Basketball Operations President

Brett Yamaguchi, Golden State Warriors Operations Director

Charles Dexter, Oracle Arena Roam Team, Jones BBQ, Foot Massage

Chip Varela, Stephen’s Personal Driver

Curtis Jones, Oracle Arena Security Guard, throws Stephen the ball for his tunnel shot

Dale Garrison, Oracle Arena Roam Team, Jones BBQ, Foot Massage

Damon Poindexter, Oracle Arena Parking Attendant

DJ D Sharp, Golden State Warriors DJ

Don Nelson, Golden State Warriors Coach during Stephen’s rookie year

Donald Marzette, Golden State Warriors Practice Facility Security

Eric Housen, Golden State Warriors Director of Team Operations

George Henderson, Director of Bushrod Community Center

James Young, Golden State Warriors Shot Clock Operator

Jas Leverette, Bay Area K9 Trainer and Dog Behaviorist at Cali K9

Jeff Addiego, Golden State Warriors Director of Youth Camps

Jim Barnett, Golden State Warriors TV Color Analyst

Joe Lacob, Golden State Warriors Chairman

John Shouts, Golden State Warriors and Stephen’s Personal Vehicle Detailer

Jordan Jimenez, Bay Area-Based Photographer

Larry Riley, Current Golden State Warriors Scout, former GM responsible for drafting Stephen

Laurence Scott, Golden State Warriors Team Videographer

Matt Hurwitz, former Golden State Warriors PA Announcer

Nanea McGuigan, Golden State Warriors Basketball Operations Director

Norm Davis, Oracle Arena security Guard

Peter Guber, Golden State Warriors Owner

Ralph Walker, Stephen’s Now Retired Personal Security Guard

Raymond Ridder, Golden State Warriors VP of Media

Regina Jackson, President of East Oakland Youth Development Center (EOYDC)

Yusef Wright, Curator & Barber at Benny Adem Grooming Parlor

