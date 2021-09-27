Andrew Wiggins on his vaccination status: ‘It’s none of your business’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Andrew Wiggins is making his voice heard when it comes to his vaccination status.

While speaking with KRON4 Sports’ Jason Dumas on Monday during Warriors Media Day ahead of the pre-season, Wiggins made a blunt statement.

“My back is definitely against the wall, but I’m just gonna keep fighting for what I believe. Whether it’s one thing or another – get the vaccination or not get the vaccination – who knows, I’m just gonna keep fighting for what I believe and what I believe is right. What’s right to one person isn’t right to the other, you know, vice versa,” he said.

When asked what’s the reason for not explaining what he believed, Wiggins replied, “It’s none of your business – it’s what it comes down to.”

“I don’t ask you guys about your beliefs, I don’t ask you guys what you think is right or wrong, you know, we’re different people. [It] could be like parenting. Some people shed their beliefs onto their children, some people let their children grow up to believe what they want to believe. Who are you guys that I have to explain what I believe, or what’s right or wrong in my mind? We’re two totally different people…” Wiggins added.

“I’ll say something when I’m ready.”

Video of our exchange with Andrew Wiggins on his vaccination status: pic.twitter.com/4SKOCrK7Ef — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 27, 2021

Winggins’ comments come after the NBA denied his request for a vaccination exemption, leaving the Golden State Warriors swingman ineligible to play home games until he meets San Francisco’s vaccination requirement.

The ruling was announced Friday, hours after the New York Knicks said their entire roster is vaccinated, making all their players eligible to play in their home games.

Related Content NBA denies Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins request for COVID vaccine exemption

Because of local coronavirus regulations in New York and San Francisco, the Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Warriors are required to be vaccinated to play in their home arenas unless exemptions for medical or religious reasons apply.

Wiggins sought an exemption from the league for religious reasons.

“The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins’ request for religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events,” the league said in a statement. “Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city’s vaccination requirements.”

The San Francisco Department of Public Health made clear earlier Friday there would be no exemption for anyone 12 and older at large indoor gatherings.

“Under the current order, if unvaccinated, they cannot enter indoor areas regardless of the reason they are unvaccinated and cannot test out of this requirement even if they have a medical or religious exemption,” it said in a statement.

Unvaccinated players are allowed to play this season, though the NBA has said that they will have to be tested daily on practice and travel days and at least once — possibly more — on game days, while fully vaccinated players will not be subject to daily testing.

However, the Knicks, Nets and Warriors face stricter rules because of their local regulations, which the NBA has told teams do not apply to clubs visiting them.

The Knicks are the first of those teams to say they have met the mandate.

“I’m proud to say that our organization — players, coaches and staff — are 100 percent vaccinated,” general manager Scott Perry said Friday. “And I think it’s a credit to our players, too, in particular that they took this thing very seriously and took the responsibility to get that done.”

Nets general manager Sean Marks said earlier this week that a couple players wouldn’t yet be eligible, but he was confident everyone would be able to participate by the time the regular season began on Oct. 19.

Wiggins still has time, as San Francisco’s mandate doesn’t take effect until the middle of next month. Training camps open Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.