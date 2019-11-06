As many dismiss Golden State, young Warriors emerge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors turned heads Monday night as the team went on to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers, 127-118, without any of their key players.

The Warriors victory over the Trail Blazers took many by surprise.

Fans could be heard cheering loud through Chase Center, as they watched their team come up with a win.

During the opener for Golden State, the Warriors had a rough start falling to the Clippers 19 points. It took five home games for the Warriors to finally come out on top.

Dub Nation might have been checking the roster for who’s who, as not one player from the 2018 championship team participated.

Even though fans didn’t recognize the new Warrior team, a new group of players emerged captivating Dub Nation’s attention.

Coming into the new season and suffering multiple injuries, people began to doubt if the new rookies and players who were left could even accomplish a playoff spot.

Despite what people believed the new Warrior team is rising to the occasion.

Rookie Eric Paschall has caught the eye of many fans as he dominated his performance on Monday night scoring 36 points and 13 rebounds in 39 minutes.

Damion Lee has averaged 11.7 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 48 percent from the arc.

Another impressive add to the team, Ky Bowman has proved to be a two-way player. Bowman is able to help both on the defensive and offense. Bowman put up 19 points against Portland, with eight assists and four rebounds.

Once Golden State can get healthy, Warrior fans could be seeing a dangerous starting line up with Stephen Curry, D’Angelo Russell, Eric Paschall, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

With a solid and healthy lineup, the Warriors are able to add depth to their roster with Willie Cauley-Stein, Glen Robinson, Alec Burks, Damion Lee, Ky Bowman, Jordan Poole, Omari Spellman, Marquese Chriss an Jacob Evans.

