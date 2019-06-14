Ayesha Curry posts emotional tribute to Oracle

OAKLAND (KRON) — Ayesha Curry posted an emotional tribute to Oracle Arena a day after the Warriors played their last day game in Oakland.

“We’ve spent the past 10 years at Oracle,” Curry wrote in an Instagram post. “Took our ‘save the date’ photos there (lol), brought all of our children to their first games there. Laughed, cried, celebrated, you name it. We ‘grew up’ together there.”

After 47 years, the Warriors are heading to San Francisco next season and will call the Chase Center their new home.

The Warriors lost their last game at Oracle to the Raptors, who won their first NBA title.

Curry went on to thank Dub Nation and called them the best fans in the world.

She also said the Warriors are just getting started and that it’s time to make new memories.

“ROARACLE will ALWAYS have a special place in our hearts,” Curry wrote.

