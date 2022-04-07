SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — K-pop star BamBam is ready for his performance Thursday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

BamBam posted a picture of a Warriors jacket ahead of his appearance during halftime of the Warriors-Lakers game. He is expected to unveil his new single “Wheels Up,” featuring Oakland-based artist MAYZIN.

The jacket is a black bomber jacket with the Golden State Warriors logo across the front and center. Along with the photo of the jacket, the BamBam tweeted “#BamBamxGSW” in reference to the collaboration between the artist and sports team.

Warriors, BamBam collaborate on limited edition gear

If you are both a BamBam and Warriors fan, you might like this.

The two have partnered up to release a line of limited-edition hoodies and t-shirts, the Warriors team store announced. The t-shirts start at $29.99 and the hoodies start at $69.99.

You can purchase the merchandise on the Warriors website. With the team’s partnership with Chase Bank, cardholders get 30% off their order.

BamBam helped Wiggins land All-Star spot

The K-pop sensation helped Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins land All-Star votes that got him a starting spot for the Western Conference team, according to The Athletic. BamBam tweeted to his 10 million followers to vote Wiggins into the All-Star game.

Fan votes account for 50% of the All-Star selection process. 25% of the votes come from the media, and the remaining 25% come from the players.

BamBam and Wiggins met earlier this week, the Warriors tweeted a video. Wiggins said, “it was cool getting to meet him… I enjoyed it.”

BamBam, who boasts nearly 16 million Instagram followers, began his career as a rapper with Got7, one of the world’s most notable K-pop groups before making his solo debut in 2021. He was named “Best Artist of Asia Celebrity” at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards.

The Warriors (50-29), who have clinched a playoff spot and sit third in the Western Conference standings, play in their final home game of the regular season against the Lakers.

The Lakers announced stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook will not play in the game.