(KRON) — The NBA regular season is in the books, and the playoffs are here. Bring on the battle of NorCal.

For the first time ever, the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will face each other in the NBA postseason. The Warriors are the sixth seed, which means third-seed Sacramento will host the first two games of the playoff series.

The Warriors (44-38) beat the Portland Trail Blazers 157-101 on Sunday to secure the sixth seed — avoiding the seventh seed and having to play in this week’s play-in tournament. With Stephen Curry missing 27 games, the Warriors were up and down during the season. Golden State finished with an 11-30 road record, among the worst in the NBA.

The Kings (48-34) are in the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

They ended their 16-year postseason drought — the longest active playoff drought among NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB teams. Sacramento surprised many people as the team only won 30 games the year before.

The NBA Playoffs (after the play-in tournament) begin on April 15. The date and start time for Game 1 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is TBD.

Ticket Prices

As of Sunday afternoon, resale tickets on Ticketmaster for Game 1 in Sacramento are going as cheap as $460. Tickets will officially be on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. PT on Monday. Ticketmaster is the official ticket retailer for the NBA.

Chase Center in San Francisco and Golden 1 Center are approximately 85 miles away — roughly a 1-hour-30-minute drive through I-80.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.