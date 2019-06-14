Bay Area legends show up for Oracle’s last game

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Rappers G-Eazy, E-40, Too Short and Mistah F.A.B. perform during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using […]

OAKLAND (KRON) — Bay Area legends came out to say goodbye to Oakland’s Oracle Arena.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals is the Warriors last game ever at Oracle.

Bay Area hip-hop legends E-40, Mistah F.A.B., Too $hort, and G-Eazy performed the halftime show — very fitting for Oakland’s last game.

“Holdin it down at halftime,” Too $hort tweeted with a photo of the rappers.

This game is the 2,070th game at Oracle for the Warriors.

They’ll move from Oakland to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

