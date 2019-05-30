Bay Area radio station axes songs by Raptors superfan Drake during NBA Finals

On Wednesday, Warriors’ Klay Thompson said he was skipping “Hotline Bling” as he proceeds on “Kill Mode” as the NBA Finals get underway.

A day later, it looks like some of the Bay Area is catching on and following suit!

In a statement Wednesday night, local radio station 102.9 KBLX said it would be banning all of Drake’s music from its playlist until the NBA Finals are finished.

“[we] could not stand on the sidelines and accept Drake showing no love for our Golden State Warriors. It is my joy to cease and desist all of Drake’s music on KBLX in support of a team that is loved by the Bay Area and around the world. Oh yes, we are proclaiming a 3-PEAT!” said Elroy Smith, Operations & Program Director.

The Toronto-based rapper has had a strong sideline presence at Raptors games this season, so much so that the NBA has reportedly talked with Raptors officials about his courtside antics.

The NBA issued him a warning last season after he got into a shouting match with a Cleveland Cavaliers play.

Drake was named a global ambassador for the Raptors back in 2013 and the team has partnered with Drake’s Ovo brand on multiple initiatives.

