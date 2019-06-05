Bay Area slams Raptors for tweeting picture of wrong bridge

OAKLAND (KRON) — Bay Area Twitter is having some fun at the Raptors expense Wednesday before Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Raptors officials Twitter page posted a photoshopped image of their team on the Golden Gate Bridge with the caption: “Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle.”

The Raptors are staying in San Francisco and Game 3 is at Oracle in Oakland.

Anyone who knows the Bay Area would tell you that to get from San Francisco to Oakland, you use the Bay Bridge — not the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Golden Gate Bridge takes you to Marin County, nowhere near Oakland.

Of course, the Bay Area couldn’t let this one slide:

You guys couldn’t ask Jeremy Lin which bridge to use? You’re either stuck in SF or Marin County now. Do we win if you guys don’t show up on time?— eMachulate (@emachulate) June 5, 2019

You seem lost and it’s not even the 3rd quarter yet… pic.twitter.com/uRgZOLAmuG— Phin Barnes (@phineasb) June 5, 2019

Not even the right bridge lol pic.twitter.com/1T8ELFZAi4— Ryan J (@RYVNHENRY) June 5, 2019

Uh oh – better hurry! Starting at the Golden Gate (wrong bridge), going thru SF, over the Bay Bridge (the one from the logo) and getting to Oracle on time is gonna be tight. Good Luck guys! pic.twitter.com/cVFGliF7n9— Tim O’Neil (@tim_bluenose) June 5, 2019

here we come #WeTheNorth we’re going to be late also we need to turn around once we get to sir francis drake also which bridge were we supposed to take pic.twitter.com/PhBM2KDzPl— eric lo (@nosabe332) June 6, 2019

Game hasn’t started and they’ve already lost. https://t.co/ZU3670P2Rj— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 6, 2019

Even BART got in on the fun:

