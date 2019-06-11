Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS

Best reactions to Kevin Durant’s return

Warriors

by: KRON4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The return of Kevin Durant as the Warriors are on the brink of elimination means memes. Lots of memes.

Steve Kerr made Durant’s return official Monday during a press conference before Game 5. 

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has been sidelined more than a month with a strained calf.

The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors in the series 3-1, and are one loss away from seeing their quest for a third straight championship come to an end.

The only time a team has come back from being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals was Cleveland — against Golden State in 2016. 

Many believe Durant is the Warriors only hope in overcoming the deficit.

And now that he’s back, Twitter is reacting the only way Twitter knows how to — with memes. 

Here are our favorite: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

>>Click here for more stories on the Warriors & the NBA Finals

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories