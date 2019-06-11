Best reactions to Kevin Durant’s return

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The return of Kevin Durant as the Warriors are on the brink of elimination means memes. Lots of memes.

Steve Kerr made Durant’s return official Monday during a press conference before Game 5.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has been sidelined more than a month with a strained calf.

The Warriors trail the Toronto Raptors in the series 3-1, and are one loss away from seeing their quest for a third straight championship come to an end.

The only time a team has come back from being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals was Cleveland — against Golden State in 2016.

Many believe Durant is the Warriors only hope in overcoming the deficit.

And now that he’s back, Twitter is reacting the only way Twitter knows how to — with memes.

Here are our favorite:

Kevin Durant being forced into the game tonight pic.twitter.com/omdSLziZni— Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) June 10, 2019

Mood in the Golden State locker room right now after hearing the Kevin Durant news:#NBAFinals #DubNation pic.twitter.com/GotwaUvUtk— Chris Booker (@Bookerc94) June 10, 2019

ESPN: Kevin Durant will play in game 5 tonight!



KAWHI:pic.twitter.com/DhHLgGvntl— OLDSKOOLBBALL (@Oldskoolbball1) June 10, 2019

Warriors down 3-1



Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/RDksbT2KPo— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 10, 2019

Live look-in at Warrior fans, rushing to jump back on the bandwagon with Kevin Durant back pic.twitter.com/xeqFuu1oD3— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) June 10, 2019

Kevin Durant coming back from injury for game 5 like… #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/QbSrWonAHd— Troll Sports (@TroIISports) June 10, 2019

“Kevin Durant will play in Game 5” pic.twitter.com/QtvDyw7LIq— FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 10, 2019

