Bob Myers says Kevin Durant has an Achilles injury

TORONTO, ONTARIO – JUNE 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after sustaining an injury during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading […]

TORONTO (KRON) — Through tears, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said Kevin Durant has an Achilles injury.

Durant went down early in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

He limped to the locker room and was out for the rest of the game.

Durant shouted an expletive as he left the floor, his frustration obvious.

Myers made the announcement about Durant’s Achilles during the post game press conference after the Warriors defeated the Raptors to stay alive in the Finals.

“He’s one of the most misunderstood people,” Myers said. “He’s a good person. He’s a good teammate. It’s not fair.”

Myers said they won’t know the extent of the injury until the MRI Tuesday.

>>Click here for more stories on the Warriors & the NBA Finals

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES