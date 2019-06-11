Bob Myers says Kevin Durant has an Achilles injury

TORONTO (KRON) — Through tears, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said Kevin Durant has an Achilles injury.
Durant went down early in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
He limped to the locker room and was out for the rest of the game.
Durant shouted an expletive as he left the floor, his frustration obvious.
Myers made the announcement about Durant’s Achilles during the post game press conference after the Warriors defeated the Raptors to stay alive in the Finals.
“He’s one of the most misunderstood people,” Myers said. “He’s a good person. He’s a good teammate. It’s not fair.”
Myers said they won’t know the extent of the injury until the MRI Tuesday.
