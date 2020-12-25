Bucks defeat Warriors in Christmas Day game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors were defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks in their Christmas Day game.
This was the first game this season between the Warriors and the Bucks, which the Bucks hosted.
Warriors lost 99-138.
