SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors lost a 12-point, fourth quarter lead in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, losing 120-108 to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics went on a 17-0 run late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 34 points, but it was not enough to deliver a victory. Boston held Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to 19 points combined.

Curry did most of his damage in the first quarter, in which he netted six 3-pointers and 21 points. The Warriors led 32-28 after the quarter, but Boston settled in defensively in the second quarter and held a 56-54 lead at halftime.

The Warriors seized the lead back in the third quarter, outscoring Boston 38-24, but the Celtics had an answer. They scored the first nine points of the third quarter to trim a 12-point deficit to three. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Derrick White and Al Horford kicked off the Celtics’ 17-0 run.

The Celtics made more than half of their 3-point attempts, including seven straight to start the fourth quarter. They made 21 shots from beyond the arc and the Warriors made 19.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum was held to 12 points on 3-17 shooting, but his teammates picked up the slack for him. White, Horford and Jaylen Brown each topped 20 points.

The Warriors got reserves Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II back from injury for the game. Porter made four 3-pointers and Iguodala scored seven points, while Payton did not appear in the game.

The Warriors will look to bounce back in Game 2 of the Finals on Sunday. That game begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Chase Center.