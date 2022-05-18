SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Before the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals late Wednesday afternoon, the “Inside the NBA” crew did their pregame show outside of Chase Center. TNT analyst Charles Barkley had a rant against San Francisco.

“Let’s go Mavs!” Barkley chanted three times in front of dozens of Warriors fans at Thrive City. In response, Dub Nation booed the NBA Hall of Famer.

Perhaps Barkley’s chant wasn’t the only thing Warriors fans didn’t approve of — maybe they remember what he said a few days earlier. When it was announced Sunday that Game 1 was going to be in San Francisco, Barkley didn’t have the nicest things to say about the city.

“We’re going to hell, I mean San Francisco” Barkley said in a rant Sunday on TNT’s postgame show after the Mavericks blew out the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 123-90. “I hate San Francisco. I just don’t like it… I’ve never had fun there.”

KRON4’s Jason Dumas tweeted the clip, which has over 19,000 views. Replies from Bay Area residents and Warriors fans filled the mentions in disapproval of Barkley’s comments.

Barkley has had a history of doubting the Warriors. Before Golden State won the NBA championship in 2015, he didn’t believe that a jump-shooting like the Warriors could win it all.

The 1993 NBA MVP was wrong and had to wear a t-shirt in Warriors colors that read, “jump shooting teams 1, Charles Barkley 0.” Game 2 will be on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco.