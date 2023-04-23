SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever play basketball. However, during Sunday’s Game 4 win, the Warriors superstar did something that had some scratching their heads.

Up by five with about 42 seconds left in the game, Curry dribbled the ball up the court and called timeout. The problem is the Warriors had none left, and the four-time NBA champion was charged with a technical foul.

Possession was given to the Kings, and Malik Monk made the technical foul free throw to cut the Warriors’ lead to four. Ultimately, Golden State hung on to win, and Curry’s blunder became an afterthought.

Had the Warriors lost, this play might’ve been talked about for a long time. Remember a similar play by Chris Webber that cost Michigan in the 1993 NCAA National Championship?

It was a rare mental lapse for the two-time NBA MVP as Warriors coach Steve Kerr couldn’t believe it. The play made it on Shaqtin’ A Fool — a TNT segment by Shaquille O’Neal that shows blooper-reel plays made across the league.

“100 percent my fault,” Kerr said in a postgame press conference. “That’s on me. I got to remind the guys we’re out of timeouts.”

In the moment, Curry, who scored a Warriors-high 32 points on 11-of-22 shooting, thought it was “the smartest play in the world.”

“I ain’t going to lie. I thought it was the smartest play in the world when I got the ball and saw the trap,” Curry said. “I looked over the bench and everybody was shaking their head. It was an unfortunate situation in that respect.

“Good learning lesson. Thankful we came away with the win.”