(KRON) — Stephen Curry will not play Thursday’s home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday. Curry underwent an MRI Tuesday for a right knee injury he suffered Sunday night during a home game against the Timberwolves.

The MRI revealed that there was no structural damage to the knee, the team said. The Warriors superstar will be re-evaluated “at some point later this week,” and his timeline to return is unknown at this time.

Curry suffered the injury in Sunday’s 116-110 loss after driving to the basket against multiple defenders and falling on his right knee.

The injury comes at a bad time for the Warriors (6-6) as they have lost four straight games. Curry, 35, was playing at an elite level before the injury by averaging 30.7 points per game on 48.8% shooting — good for third in the NBA.

Golden State hosts the Thunder on Thursday with a 7 p.m. tipoff. Warriors forward Draymond Green may also miss that game as he is dealing with a potential suspension after Wednesday night’s altercation with Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.