SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stephen Curry is making “good progress” on the rehab for his injured left leg, the Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday in a tweet. The team says Curry has begun individual on-court workouts and will continue to do so throughout the week.

The Warriors superstar was evaluated recently, and the team will re-evaluate him again one week from Wednesday. The team did not provide a timetable of when Curry’s first game back will be.

Curry has missed the last five games since “suffering partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane,” along with a lower left leg contusion, on Feb. 4 against the Mavericks, the Warriors said.

The Warriors (29-29) last played on Feb. 14 as the NBA was in its All-Star break last weekend. The team returns Thursday when they go down to Los Angeles and face the Lakers.

In 38 games this season, Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Golden State is currently in ninth place in the Western Conference standings with 24 games left in the regular season.