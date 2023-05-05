(KRON) — The Bay Area has been home to countless legendary athletes — whether it’s basketball, football or baseball players. However, there’s one that reigns supreme over all of them, says one Bay Area rap legend.
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is the greatest Bay Area athlete ever, E-40 said Friday afternoon during an interview on ESPN’s NBA Today.
Yes, that includes over NFL legend Joe Montana and MLB legend Barry Bonds.
E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, even doubled down on his take for the four-time NBA champion. He said Curry — when his career is over — is going to be the greatest NBA player of all time (GOAT).
You decide, who is the greatest athlete ever in Bay Area? Is it Curry, Montana, Bonds or someone else?
Take a look at the résumés of Curry, Montana and Bonds.
Stephen Curry
- 4x champion
- 1x Finals MVP
- 2x MVP
- 9x All-Star
- 8x All-NBA
- NBA’s all-time 3-point leader
Joe Montana
- 4x Super Bowl champion
- 3x Super Bowl MVP
- 2x NFL MVP
- 8x Pro Bowl
- 3x All-Pro
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2000
Barry Bonds
- 14x All-Star
- 7x MVP
- 12x Silver Slugger
- 8x Gold Glove
- 2x Batting Title
- MLB All-Time Home Run Leader (762)
In the interview, E-40 also said the Warriors’ dynasty is the best the Bay Area has ever seen, which includes the San Francisco 49ers’ five Super Bowls from 1982 to 1995 and the San Francisco Giants’ three World Series from 2010-2014.
