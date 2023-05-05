(KRON) — The Bay Area has been home to countless legendary athletes — whether it’s basketball, football or baseball players. However, there’s one that reigns supreme over all of them, says one Bay Area rap legend.

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is the greatest Bay Area athlete ever, E-40 said Friday afternoon during an interview on ESPN’s NBA Today.

Yes, that includes over NFL legend Joe Montana and MLB legend Barry Bonds.

E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, even doubled down on his take for the four-time NBA champion. He said Curry — when his career is over — is going to be the greatest NBA player of all time (GOAT).

You decide, who is the greatest athlete ever in Bay Area? Is it Curry, Montana, Bonds or someone else?

Take a look at the résumés of Curry, Montana and Bonds.

Stephen Curry

4x champion

1x Finals MVP

2x MVP

9x All-Star

8x All-NBA

NBA’s all-time 3-point leader

Joe Montana

4x Super Bowl champion

3x Super Bowl MVP

2x NFL MVP

8x Pro Bowl

3x All-Pro

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2000

Barry Bonds

14x All-Star

7x MVP

12x Silver Slugger

8x Gold Glove

2x Batting Title

MLB All-Time Home Run Leader (762)

KRON On is streaming news live now

In the interview, E-40 also said the Warriors’ dynasty is the best the Bay Area has ever seen, which includes the San Francisco 49ers’ five Super Bowls from 1982 to 1995 and the San Francisco Giants’ three World Series from 2010-2014.

You can watch the interview HERE.