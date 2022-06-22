SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fresh off his fourth NBA championship, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is already placing himself into the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) conversation. Well, at least that’s what Twitter is saying.
Since the Warriors’ Finals-clinching victory last Thursday, BetOnline tracked mentions of “GOAT” in every state. In over 170,000 tweets tracked, the player with the most mentions with the word GOAT would “win” that state.
The results breakdown as follows:
- Michael Jordan: 22 states
- LeBron James: 20 states
- Curry: 8 states
The full breakdown of which player got the most GOAT references in each state can be seen here. The eight states Curry won are Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Virginia. LeBron was the winner in California.
The report also put in context Curry’s “GOAT” tweets were slightly inflated since he just played in the Finals. Here’s a look at the three players’ respective accolades, according to Basketball-Reference, and you can decide who the greatest of all time really is.
KRON On is streaming news live now
Jordan
- 6x NBA Champion
- 6x Finals MVP
- 5x NBA MVP
- 10x Scoring Title
- 14x All-Star
- 11x All-NBA
LeBron
- 4x NBA Champion
- 4x Finals MVP
- 4x NBA MVP
- 1x Scoring Title
- 18x All-Star
- 18x All-NBA
Curry
- 4x NBA Champion
- 1x Finals MVP
- 2x NBA MVP
- 2x Scoring Title
- 8x All-Star
- 8x All-NBA