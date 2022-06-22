SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fresh off his fourth NBA championship, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is already placing himself into the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) conversation. Well, at least that’s what Twitter is saying.

Since the Warriors’ Finals-clinching victory last Thursday, BetOnline tracked mentions of “GOAT” in every state. In over 170,000 tweets tracked, the player with the most mentions with the word GOAT would “win” that state.

The results breakdown as follows:

Michael Jordan: 22 states

LeBron James: 20 states

Curry: 8 states

The full breakdown of which player got the most GOAT references in each state can be seen here. The eight states Curry won are Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Virginia. LeBron was the winner in California.

The report also put in context Curry’s “GOAT” tweets were slightly inflated since he just played in the Finals. Here’s a look at the three players’ respective accolades, according to Basketball-Reference, and you can decide who the greatest of all time really is.

Jordan

6x NBA Champion

6x Finals MVP

5x NBA MVP

10x Scoring Title

14x All-Star

11x All-NBA

LeBron

4x NBA Champion

4x Finals MVP

4x NBA MVP

1x Scoring Title

18x All-Star

18x All-NBA

Curry