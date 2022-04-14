SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stephen Curry, who grew up in North Carolina, said his first time in the Bay Area was in 2009. Even though he was drafted by the Warriors that year, his first time here was a few months earlier as a college student, Curry said on an episode of The Draymond Green Show released on Thursday.

Curry’s final game for Davidson College (located in North Carolina) was in Moraga against Saint Mary’s College on March 23, 2009. Little did he know he would spent the next 10 years starring 15 miles away in then-Oracle Arena in Oakland.

“It’s so weird just thinking about how some place becomes your home out of nowhere,” Curry told teammate Draymond Green on the podcast. “It’s kind of unexpected to build an identity out here, so it’s pretty dope.”

While his Davidson Wildcats were out there, Curry said he stayed at a Marriot hotel in Walnut Creek. Six years later in 2015 when he and his Warriors came off a championship season, Curry would end up purchasing a home in Walnut Creek, KRON4 reported.

The future two-time NBA MVP’s final college game ended in a 80-68 loss to the Gaels. About five months later, he would remain in the Bay Area for his next official basketball game.

Curry’s Warriors lost 108-107 to the Houston Rockets on Oct. 28, 2009 at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The Warriors (53-29) are the third seed in the Western Conference playoffs and will face the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets (48-34) in Game 1 of the first round, which is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff Saturday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday he is “optimistic” Curry will play in that game. Green started his podcast last November and has had numerous NBA players as guests.