SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thanks to 56 points by LeBron James, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers by a final score of 124-116 on Saturday night at Crypto.com Area.

That’s now four straight losses for the Warriors — in addition to losing two of its last 10 games.

Although All-Star forward Draymond Green hasn’t played a full game since Jan. 5 due to a back injury, Stephen Curry won’t let the team use the injury excuse as a bug for its recent struggles.

“We’re not that team,” Curry said in a postgame press conference. “We’ve shown who we are in terms of how we started the season. I feel like we can obviously get back to that. That’s the confidence that has to remain. We cannot give into this losing spirit.”

On Saturday, Curry himself had a good shooting night with 30 points on 59 percent shooting, including 4-of-9 3-pointers.

However, backcourt mate Klay Thompson, who was out with an illness in the Warriors’ losses last Sunday and Tuesday, struggled with only 7 points on 3-of-13 shooting (23%).

“(Thompson) has struggled over the last two games,” said head coach Steve Kerr. “But he will get it back. He wants so badly to do well. He’s pressing, but he will get there.”

Guard Jordan Poole came off the bench with 23 points (9-of-15 shooting) to be the Warriors’ second-leading scorer.

With the loss, Golden State has dropped to the third-best record in the NBA.

The Warriors fall a half-game behind the Memphis Grizzles and 8 1/2 games behind the Phoenix Suns.

“Right now, if the playoffs started tomorrow, we’d be in some trouble,” Curry said.

