Drake ends outfit trolling in Game 5

TORONTO (KRON) — It seems that Drake may have taken the high road when he decided what to wear to Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto.

Drake showed up to the last two NBA Finals in Toronto with outfits meant to poke fun at the Warriors.

For Game 1, the rapper wore a signed Dell Curry Raptors jersey.

Dell Curry is Warriors star Stephen Curry’s father. He played his final seasons in the NBA for the Raptors from 1999 to 2002.

Drake’s Game 2 ‘fit was even worse, this time taking aim at Kevin Durant.

Drake was seen wearing a sweatshirt featuring the beloved face of “Home Alone” protagonist Kevin McCallister and the word “KEVIN?!?!?!”

It was a not-so-subtle dig at the Durant, whose injury has prevented him from playing in the NBA Finals until today.

But for Game 5, Drake took the humble road opting for a normal outfit.

However, we highly doubt that means the trolling between Drake and the Warriors is over.

