Drake wears signed Dell Curry Raptors jersey to Game 1

TORONTO (KRON) — Drake arrived to Scotiabank Arena for Game 1 of the NBA Finals…in an autographed Dell Curry Raptors jersey.

Dell Curry is the father of Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

He played his final three seasons in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors.

Drake, a Toronto native, is a regular fan at Raptors game, usually sitting on the sideline near the team’s bench.

The rapper is known for his court side antics, like giving Raptors coach a shoulder massage during the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals.

The NBA reportedly had a talk with team officials about Drake’s behavior before the NBA Finals began.

Drake was named a global ambassador for the Raptors back in 2013 and the team has partnered with Drake’s Ovo brand on multiple initiatives.

>>Click here for more stories on the Warriors & the NBA Finals

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES