SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — March Madness is in full swing, and it’s not just the college players who have something to lose.

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (Davidson) and Draymond Green (Michigan) will have their alma maters face each other on Friday at 6:40 p.m. PST in the first round of the men’s tournament — 7-seed Michigan State (22-12) plays 10-seed Davidson (27-6) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C..

Confident in his Spartans to win, Green has placed a bet and announced Curry’s punishment should Davidson lose.

“We are going to destroy Steph Curry’s Davidson Wildcats, Green said earlier this week on his podcast The Draymond Green Show. “There will be some good bets. There will be a monetary bet. There will be a bet of Steph Curry walking into the game in the Sparty costume… he will come to a game as the Michigan State mascot.”

If there is a home-court advantage for either team on a neutral court, it belongs to Davidson.

Davidson is roughly a two-hour drive from its campus to Bon Secours Wellness Arena — making it easier for Wildcats fans to cheer on their team.

Michigan State-Davidson Notes

Friday will be the first-ever meeting between Davidson and Michigan State.

Michigan State is making its 24th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament — the second-longest streak in the nation, according to their school’s website

Davidson last made the NCAA Tournament in 2018 when it lost to Kentucky.

The Wildcats’ last March Madness win was back in 2008 when Curry led 10-seed Davidson to the Elite Eight, according to the school’s website.

Curry, who left Wednesday’s game early, had an MRI reveal Thursday morning he will be out indefinitely with a sprained foot.

Curry was not available to speak after the Warriors’ 110-88 home loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday and did not publicly respond to Green’s bet.

Other Warriors’ alma maters in NCAA Tournament