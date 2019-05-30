Draymond Green doesn’t have night off as ’emotional leader’

In preparing for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Draymond Green continues to have confidence in his team.

This is the Warriors fifth consecutive NBA Finals appearance and Steve Kerr says we are seeing the best Draymond right now.

Green says he keeps the mindset that he is the best ever — That way he has the best shot at becoming the best and will continue to get better.

In addition to remaining confident, Green touched on his role as the emotional leader.

“That title means a lot to me but with that title comes great responsibility, you know, because when you are an emotional leader your team feeds off that and if you don’t bring that your team usually lacks in that area,” Green says.

He says while Steph and Klay’s roles are to score, his job is to bring the emotion to the table.

“You’re gonna have off nights shooting, um, you’re gonna have nights that you turn the ball over, um, you’re gonna even have nights where you don’t get as many rebounds — You don’t get off nights as an emotional leader and if you do, uh, the ramifications, they’re not good. So, you just got to make sure you’re always on and trying to bring that every single night,” Green said.

Game 1 tip-off against the Raptors is on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Toronto.

