SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Since his indefinite suspension last month, Warriors forward Draymond Green is working his way back onto the court. Green should be back with the Warriors for team activities after this weekend, a source told KRON4’s Jason Dumas.

Green has not been at the Warriors facility in San Francisco since the indefinite suspension, Dumas said. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year has spent his time away in the Bay Area and Southern California.

Green has been working out and is in a great headspace, the source told KRON4. Once he returns with the team after the weekend, the Warriors and Green will collaborate on a plan for him to resume NBA game action.

However, at the time of the suspension, the NBA said Green “will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.” It is unknown at this time how soon the league will allow Green to return for regular-season play.

Green is amidst his second multi-game suspension this season. In November, he was suspended for five games following an altercation with Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

The Warriors are currently 16-17 and sit in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. Golden State plays Thursday night at home against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets (24-11).