Draymond Green joins teammates Curry, Wiggins as NBA All-Stars

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts toward the Miami Heat bench after shooting a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors have another player going to the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland.

Forward Draymond Green is the third Warrior named on this year’s Western Conference All-Star team, the NBA announced Thursday.

Green, 31, joins teammates Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins who were named starters last week.

However, Green has not played a full game since Jan. 5 due to a back injury and is not expected to play in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20.

This is Green’s fourth career All-Star selection and the first since the 2017-18 season.

The 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game and has made a significant impact on the defensive end also.

The Warriors have had three All-Star selections in five of the last seven seasons, the team said.

Golden State currently sits at second place in the Western Conference at 39-13 — three games behind the Phoenix Suns (41-9).