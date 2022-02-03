Draymond Green joins teammates Curry, Wiggins as NBA All-Stars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors have another player going to the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland.
Forward Draymond Green is the third Warrior named on this year’s Western Conference All-Star team, the NBA announced Thursday.
Green, 31, joins teammates Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins who were named starters last week.
However, Green has not played a full game since Jan. 5 due to a back injury and is not expected to play in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20.
This is Green’s fourth career All-Star selection and the first since the 2017-18 season.
The 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game and has made a significant impact on the defensive end also.
The Warriors have had three All-Star selections in five of the last seven seasons, the team said.
Golden State currently sits at second place in the Western Conference at 39-13 — three games behind the Phoenix Suns (41-9).