SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors players Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday, KRON4 sources confirmed.

According to a report from The Athletic, Green “forcefully struck” Poole after a heated interaction. The two men were pushing and shoving each other before Green hit Poole, the report said. Green could face disciplinary action.

The Warriors stopped practice after the incident, per the report. After practice, KRON4 cameras captured Poole putting up jumpshots.

Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole.



I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 6, 2022

KRON4 confirmed that Green apologized to the team after the incident, saying that he let the team down. The situation between the two players had been building up.

The incident was not Green’s first time feuding with a teammate. After a game in 2018, cameras caught Green and forward Kevin Durant yelling at each other on the sideline during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Green was suspended one game.

Poole enjoyed a breakout season for the Warriors in 2021-22, averaging a career-high 18.5 points per game. Green, a four-time NBA All-Star, is set to begin his 11th season with the Warriors.