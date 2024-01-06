SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After being handed an indefinite suspension last month, Draymond Green has been reinstated by the NBA, the league announced Saturday afternoon. Green’s suspension ended up being 12 games.

Green was handed his second suspension this season after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić on Dec. 12, 2023.

The NBA then decided to suspend the Golden State Warriors forward indefinitely, requiring him to meet league and team conditions before returning to game action.

Green, 33, has not been at the Warriors facility since the indefinite suspension, KRON4 reported earlier this week. He is expected to be back with the team after this weekend.

It is unknown at this time when Green’s first game back will be. The Warriors (17-18) are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings. They host the Toronto Raptors next on Sunday.