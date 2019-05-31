Live Now
Draymond Green shuts down reporter who asked about Drake ‘scuffle’

TORONTO (KRON) — Things got a little heated after the Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto.

Video showed Draymond Green and Drake apparently talking trash to each other. 

It seems that Drake may have called Green “trash” at one point. Drake is a Raptors superfan and Green is known for getting emotional.

During the post game presser, a reporter asked Green about the “scuffle” he had with Drake.

“Do you have a question about basketball?” Green replied.

He went on to say that wasn’t what he would consider a “scuffle” and provided no insight into what was said between the two of them.

