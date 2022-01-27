Draymond Green signs first-of-its-kind media deal with Turner Sports as active player

OAKLAND, CA – APRIL 13: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors is interviewed after the Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 125-104 at ORACLE Arena on April 13, 2016 in Oakland, California. By defeating the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors win their 73rd game this season, setting the record for the most games won during the NBA regular season. The Warriors finish the 2015-16 NBA regular season with a 73-9 record. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has signed a multi-year agreement with Turner Sports, the company announced Thursday in a press release.

Green, 31, will make regular contributions to TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” which makes him the first active NBA player with such agreement, per TNT.

The three-time champion will also contribute to a variety of content on Turner Sports and popular sports app Bleacher Report.

Aligning with his Warriors game schedule, Green will make both remote and in-studio appearances with the Sports Emmy Award-winning “Inside the NBA” crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith, according to Turner Sports.

“Draymond is an incredibly versatile talent, both on the court and in front of the camera,” said Tara August, Senior Vice President, Talent Services and Special Projects, Turner Sports in a statement. “He’s a team player in every sense, while offering a distinct perspective that is highlighted by his keen basketball IQ, charismatic delivery and forthright, thoughtful opinions that include and extend beyond sports. We’re thrilled to more formally welcome him to the Turner Sports family.”

Green has been dipping his feed into the media world with a number of guest appearances on TNT shows “Inside the NBA” and “The Arena” throughout the years.

The three-time All-Star and 2017 Defensive Player of the Year also hosts a weekly podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” that features interviews with current and former NBA players.

Still out of the Warriors lineup with a calf injury, Green will make his debut as an official member of the company on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” postgame show, following the team‘s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. in San Francisco.

“I’ve had an amazing experience working with Turner Sports in recent years and I’m a big believer in the way they entertain and genuinely connect with fans on all levels,” Green said in a statement. “Today’s announcement helps to formalize our relationship and I couldn’t be prouder to officially be a part of the of the TNT family.”