SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA has suspended Warriors forward Draymond Green for five games without pay following Tuesday night’s altercation, the league announced Wednesday evening. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first tweeted the news at 5:11 p.m.

The five games Green received is due to his “history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said in a statement.

Seconds into the game, the physical altercation started with Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels grabbing Klay Thompson’s jersey, causing it to rip. Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was then seen putting his hands around Thompson’s upper body and chest area — prompting Green to step in.

Green then put Gobert in a chokehold, which led the former to receive a Flagrant Foul 2 and an ejection. The two have had a history of getting chippy on the court, including a 2018 incident in which Green is seen pushing Gobert in the back.

Thompson, McDaniels and Gobert have been fined $25,000 each, the NBA said. Thompson and McDaniels were both given technical fouls and ejected.

This isn’t the first time in 2023 that Green has been suspended. He was suspended one game for an on-court incident with Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis during last year’s playoff series. Green has had a history of suspensions, perhaps most notably in the 2016 NBA Finals when he was suspended for Game 5 after an altercation with LeBron James.

The Warriors will already be without their two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry against the Thunder on Thursday. Curry suffered a right knee injury during Sunday night’s loss to the Timberwolves. He will be re-evaluated this week.

This story will be updated.