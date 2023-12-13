(KRON) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended “indefinitely” by the NBA, the league announced Wednesday evening. Effectively immediately, the decision to suspend him was due to “Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike conduct.”

“He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play,” the NBA said in a statement.

The suspension comes the day after Green was ejected during the Warriors’ loss against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Green was tossed from the game in the third quarter after hitting Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

The hit on Nurkic comes just a few weeks after Green was handed a five-game suspension for putting Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

This story will be updated.