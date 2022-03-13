SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The long-awaited return of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is over.

Green will play in his first game since Jan. 5 when the Warriors host the Washington Wizards on Monday night at Chase Center, the team announced.

Monday is expected to be the first game Green, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry play together in over two years.

About a week ago on March 7, Green said on “The Draymond Green Podcast” he would return on March 14 at home against the Washington Wizards.

Despite Green, 32, announcing his return date one week ago, it is ultimately up to the Warriors and their coaching staff to decide when he can play.

The Warriors made Green’s words official by tweeting “He’s baaaack! Draymond Green will return to the lineup tomorrow night against the Wizards.”

After missing over two months due to a back injury, Green said he has never missed that much time during a season.

Green, a 2021 All-Star, is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game this season.