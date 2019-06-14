Dub Nation reacts to Warriors losing NBA title

Golden State Warriors fell short to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6. Raptors closing out the game 114-110.
Talent, heart and passion was no exception for the Dubs tonight. With no Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson leaving during the third quarter, Kevon Looney with a fractured collar bone, multiple defenders on Curry, the odds were stacked against them.
Warriors played down to the last second, leaving Dub Nation feeling nothing but proud of their team.
Warriors’ fans taking to social media:
