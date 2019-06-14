Dub Nation reacts to Warriors losing NBA title

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this […]

Golden State Warriors fell short to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6. Raptors closing out the game 114-110.

Talent, heart and passion was no exception for the Dubs tonight. With no Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson leaving during the third quarter, Kevon Looney with a fractured collar bone, multiple defenders on Curry, the odds were stacked against them.

Warriors played down to the last second, leaving Dub Nation feeling nothing but proud of their team.

Warriors’ fans taking to social media:

Love this team! Thank you @warriors— Athletic Alchemy (@Uncle_Alchemy) June 14, 2019

The heart of a champion!.. Fighting till the end in spite of all the injuries… Could not have asked for more.. Thank you @warriors #DubNation pic.twitter.com/jDpZVsvVSF— abhishek praveen (@abhish2005) June 14, 2019

Thank you @warriors for all the amazing memories since 1986. I have been one of your biggest fans and will continue to love you with all my heart! 💙💛#warriorsloveforever #Warriors 🙏— Roberta Gonzales (@RoGonzalesTV) June 14, 2019

#Warriors out of gas, ACL’s and Achilles tendons at the worst time. Remarkable fight. They’re not going to threepete, but I’ll love this effort for the rest of my days. That’s going out on your shield.



Oh, and kids, hit your FT’s.— Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) June 14, 2019

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES