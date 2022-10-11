SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green will be fined, not suspended, after he punched teammate Jordan Poole, according to the team’s coach, Steve Kerr.

Kerr made the announcement late Tuesday. Kerr said Green will come back to practice Thursday and will play Friday in the last pre-season game and on opening night.

Kerr said he’s been involved in “deep discussions” with “key figures in the organization” about what he termed “the biggest crisis that we’ve ever had.”

Kerr did not say the amount of the fine.

“It’s been an exhaustive process,” he said. “We feel like we have a great feel for our team. … We feel like this is the best way, after assessing everything, for us to move forward.”

Green apologized several days ago after he attacked Poole last week during a practice. The video was leaked to TMZ afterward. He has been away from the team since.