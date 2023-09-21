(KRON) — The Golden State Warriors are searching for another big man. Eight-time NBA All-Star center Dwight Howard completed a two-day interview process with the Warriors on Wednesday, according to KRON4’s Jason Dumas.

The veterans on the team have signed off on potentially bringing in Howard, Dumas reports. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year is set to be in Los Angeles on Thursday to work out with current Warriors Chris Paul and Draymond Green.

Green confirmed the KRON4 report after tweeting, “…one day, everything won’t leak. One day. Good for you btw Jason. But one day, EVERYTHING won’t leak. I have a dream.” That was in response to Dumas’ post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

If Howard, 37, were to sign with the Warriors, he would be the tallest player on the current roster at 6-foot-10 (Dario Saric is also listed at 6-foot-10). Starting center Kevon Looney is listed at 6-foot-9 and led the team with 9.3 rebounds per game last season.

Howard has not played in the NBA since the 2021-22 campaign in which he was with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was viewed as a key contributor to the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship run.

The 2008 NBA Dunk Contest winner has played for seven NBA teams during his 18 seasons in the league. Howard led the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals before losing to the Lakers in five games.

The Warriors were coming off a disappointing 2022-23 season that ended against the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.