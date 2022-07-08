LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KRON) — What are you willing to do for an autograph from Stephen Curry?

A fan did 30 push-ups to get an autograph from the Warriors superstar, Curry showed the interaction in a Twitter video Thursday during a practice at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament at Lake Tahoe. As the fan was finishing his last push-up, Curry jumped in to sign the fan’s Warriors jersey.

“Young fella asked how many push ups for the (autograph),” Curry said in his tweet. The video has garnered over 445,000 views on the platform.

Fresh off an NBA championship and Finals MVP, Curry was an attraction at the celebrity golf tournament that includes Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley, Jerry Rice, and Justin Timberlake to name a few.

Curry made a 97-yard shot on Friday that caused social media to buzz. The video has over 1 million views on Twitter.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The three-day golf tournament runs until Sunday. All three rounds will be broadcasted live on either an NBC network or streaming service.