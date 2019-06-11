Fans celebrate Warriors win at Oracle Watch Party

Fans across the Bay Area were on the edge of their seats all game hoping that the Dubs could pull it off and come back for Game 6.

Well, they did it and beat the Raptors 106-105.

KRON4’s J.R. Stone was at the Warriors Watch Party at Oracle as fans celebrated together.

There was a wave of emotions throughout the game and at times, fans were so loud, it seemed as if the roof would blow off.

Kevin Durant started off the game on fire giving fans hope after he had been out with an injured calf for a month.

Then things took a turn when he headed off the court in the second quarter with an injured Achilles.

But in the end, his teammates pulled through and got the win, and Dub Nation couldn’t be more excited.

Now, the team will head back to the Bay for Game 6 on Thursday.

