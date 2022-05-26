SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors are headed back to the NBA Finals. The Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-110 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday to advance.

This marks the Warriors’ first trip to the finals since 2019, which was Kevin Durant’s last season with the team. The core of Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green has now made it to the finals six times.

Curry was named the Western Conference Finals MVP. He averaged 23.8 points per game in the series.

Golden State charged out to an early lead in Game 5, pulling ahead by as many as 20 points in the first half. In the third quarter, the Mavericks made a 15-0 run that cut their deficit from 23 points to eight, but the Warriors held off their comeback attempt in the fourth quarter.

Klay Thompson made eight 3-pointers and paced the Warriors in scoring with 32 points. He led a balanced scoring attack — all five Warriors starters and sixth man Jordan Poole scored at least 10 points.

Golden State furthered its rebounding dominance that it displayed throughout the series Thursday, out-rebounding Dallas 51-34. Kevon Looney snagged a game-high 18 rebounds and Andrew Wiggins finished with 10.

The Warriors held Dallas star Luka Doncic in check while building their large lead. Doncic made just two of his first 14 field goal attempts, but got going later in the game and finished with 28 points. Spencer Dinwiddie added 26 points off the bench for the Mavericks.

In the finals, the Warriors will play the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. After five games, Boston leads the series 3-2. Game 1 of the finals will be Thursday, June 2.