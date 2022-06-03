SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics by a final score of 120-108 Thursday night at Chase Center in San Francisco. The Dubs were outscored 40-16 in the final period as the visiting team score 17 straight points in the fourth.

How concerned should Warriors fans be? Unfortunately for them, this stat might not one they want to hear.

In the history of the NBA Finals, the winner of Game 1 has gone on to win the series 70.7% of the time (53-22), according to NBA.com. However, only eight out of 17 NBA teams have won an NBA title after winning Game 1 on the road.

In last year’s Finals, the Phoenix Suns won Game 1 at home but ended up losing the series to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. In the Warriors’ three championship runs (2015, 2017, and 2018), they won Game 1 in each of those series.

With their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors have been down in series before to come back and win. For example, they came back from a 3-1 series deficit against the then-Kevin Durant-led Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

The Warriors look to bounce back for Game 2 on Sunday at home before the series shifts to Boston. Game 2 will be televised at 5 p.m. local time on ABC.

Notable Game 1 Stats