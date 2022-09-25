SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — From one Finals MVP to the next.

Fresh off his fourth NBA championship and first NBA Finals MVP, Stephen Curry is atop the basketball mountain and looking to stay there this upcoming season. The Golden State Warriors superstar is also receiving recognition from his peers.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is giving Curry his flowers. Antetokounmpo, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP, said Curry is the best player in the world today.

“I believe the best player in the world is Steph Curry,” Antetokounmpo said in a Twitter video posted from the Bucks’ media day on Sunday.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Antetokounmpo said Curry deserves the honor because he finished the season on top as the champion — something the former did the year prior.

“I think the best player in the world is the person that’s the last one standing,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s the person who takes his team to the Finals, to the finish line and helps them win (the game) and become champion.

“‘Two years ago when we did that, yeah… “maybe I’m the best player in the world” but now, no. In my opinion, the winner is the best. The guy who wins is the best.'”

Curry’s praise comes from Antetokounmpo whose accolades include six NBA All-Star selections, two NBA MVP awards and one Defensive Player of the Year honor.

After missing the playoffs the previous two seasons, Curry led the Warriors to become 2021-22 NBA champions. He adds to his Hall of Fame résumé: eight-time All-Star, two-time NBA MVP, eight-time All-NBA and two scoring titles.

The Warriors begin preseason play in Japan this Friday, Sept. 30. Their first regular-season game will be at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 18.