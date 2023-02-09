SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA trade deadline has dominated the sports news cycle for the past few days, but the Golden State Warriors have been quiet until now. With the trade deadline concluding at noon Thursday, the Warriors have made a number of notable moves.

The Warriors have acquired Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for five second-round picks, ESPN reported. Payton II, a Dub Nation favorite known as “GP2,” returns to the Warriors after helping them in last season’s title run.

Third-year center James Wiseman has been traded to the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Warriors traded away the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft for forward Saddiq Bey, Wojnarowski tweeted.

Essentially, Golden State traded away Wiseman, 21, for the 30-year-old guard Payton II.

In his third season with the Warriors, Wiseman was averaging 12.5 minutes, 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 21 games (0 starts) played. Payton II played in 15 games for Portland this season, averaging 4.1 points and 17 minutes per game.

Steph Curry Injury Update

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry suffered a left leg injury on Feb. 4 against the Mavericks and will be re-evaluated after the NBA All-Star break, the team announced on Twitter.

Curry, who turns 35 next month, suffered partial tears to his “superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his left lower leg,” the Warriors said.

The Warriors (28-27, 9th in Western Conference) host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers next on Saturday at Chase Center in San Francisco.