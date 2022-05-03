MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KRON) — The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 106-101 in Game 2 of their second round series Tuesday, evening the series at 1-1. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant scored a game-high 47 points in the victory.

Morant caused the Warriors problems all night, adding eight rebounds and eight assists to his high point total. He made the go-ahead shot with 1:42 remaining and scored another clutch basket with 31 seconds remaining to put Memphis ahead by 3.

The Grizzlies led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but the Warriors’ defense locked in to help them come back. Memphis managed just three points in the final five minutes of the period, which finished in a 77-77 tie.

The Warriors lost guard Gary Payton II in the first quarter when he fell on his elbow after a hard foul from Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks. Brooks was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and was ejected from the game.

Game 3 of the series will be Saturday at the Chase Center. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be shown on ABC.